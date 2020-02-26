King Abdullah: Jordan to Hold Legislative Elections This Summer

Jordan’s King Abdullah II asserted that the legislative elections would be held this summer, putting an end to rumors by deputies and ministers, who went to promote the possibility to extend the current parliament’s term.

During a meeting with the heads of the executive and legislative authorities, and the deputy head of the Judicial Council, the Jordanian monarch said the country was heading “towards the parliamentary elections this summer,” stressing the need to engage all the country’s components in the political process, especially young people.

He also underlined the importance of coordination between the government and parliament to work on important legislation and the continued development of the judiciary.

Last week, rumors spread about the extension of the parliament’s term, amid a government request to complete a package of economic plans, the first of which was launched in late 2019.

Sources said that Prime Minister Omar Al-Razzaz’ cabinet was hoping to extend its term, bypassing a constitutional clause that provides for the resignation of the government after the decision to dissolve the parliament.

The rumors were met with a wave of criticism by former prime ministers and ministers, who accused the government of promoting false claims and warned against violating the constitution.

