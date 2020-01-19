King Abdullah: Jordan Wants a Secure and Stable Iraq

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Saturday delivered a letter from His Majesty King Abdullah to Iraq’s President Barham Salih and Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi that focused on de-escalating tensions in the Arab Gulf.

The letter reiterated the centrality of maintaining Iraq's sovereignty, safety and security to regional and international security, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

In the letter conveyed by Safadi during two separate meetings, His Majesty expressed the Kingdom's support for rebuilding Iraq and enhancing its stability.

Salih and Abdul Mahdi voiced appreciation for Jordan's supportive stance, reaffirming their country’s keenness to continue cooperation and coordination in various fields.

Talks also covered the latest regional developments in addition to efforts exerted to defusing the crisis and alleviating the repercussions of regional tensions on Baghdad.

Ahead of his discussions with the Iraqi president and prime minister, Safadi met his Iraqi counterpart Mohammad Al Hakim, the statement added.

In joint press remarks after their meeting, Safadi conveyed His Majesty's greetings to Grand Ayatollah Ali Al Sistani, wishing him speedy recovery as he recently underwent surgery.



"The region would lose a lot if Iraq was forced into war and conflict, while the region would benefit greatly, and security and stability would be enhanced if we all stand with Iraq as an arena for development and achievement," Safadi said.

"Jordan's position is crystal clear in calling for de-escalation and pursuing dialogue to resolve crises," the foreign minister added, highlighting the Kingdom's calls for stabilising Iraq, so as to avoid the repercussions of any regional tension.

Safadi said that Iraq topped King Abdullah's agenda during his recent working visit to Europe, with the focus being on the importance of safeguarding Iraq's security and stability as a regional and international necessity, according to the statement.

The region does not need new wars, Safadi said, underscoring the need for collaboration to achieve aspirations. He also reiterated the Kingdom's support to Iraq's efforts in combatting terrorism, stressing that the Daesh terror group still poses a threat.

Lauding Jordanian-Iraqi ties, Safadi said that the two sides have made "steady strides" towards institutionalising and maintaining the sustainability of joint cooperation.

Hakim said that Safadi was briefed on latest developments in Baghdad, adding that "we have told the US and Iran quite frankly that Iraq will not be a battlefield, we are with de-escalation", stressing that the conflict can be resolved through negotiations, according to the statement.

The top Iraqi diplomat also said that discussions covered coordination on war against terrorism, highlighting that the war on terror has become a regional and international priority.

