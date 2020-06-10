King Abdullah: Jordan's Handled its Coronavirus Crisis With The Minimal of Losses

King Abdullah on Tuesday said Jordan has so far handled the coronavirus crisis with minimal losses, especially when compared with the region and the rest of the world.

The King also underlined that the new phase is about developing the economy and safeguarding Jordanians’ future.

The King's remarks came during a visit to the Prime Ministry, where he chaired part of a Cabinet meeting, attended by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, according to a Royal Court statement.

The King also warned against failure to take serious action and comply with rules and regulations, stressing that going into lockdown again would be the worst that could happen in the coming weeks.

Following public health and safety guidelines will help fast-track economic recovery, The King said, noting that protecting Jordanians, their livelihoods and their future hinges on how committed everyone is.

The King said it is important not to underestimate the consequences of COVID-19 and assume that “it is now behind us”, calling for adhering to instructions and guidelines, while ramping up efforts to raise public health awareness.

Losing control over the spread of COVID-19 would lead to a new lockdown, which would take Jordan backwards, The King said.

The King also directed the government to clarify the measures being taken to safeguard the economy, to assure the public that better times will come.

Commending the level of commitment to public health guidelines at houses of worship, The King urged seriousness and vigilance, and praised the cooperation and coordination among the government, the army, and security agencies during the COVID-19 crisis.

Discussing the parliamentary elections, the King noted previous crises that faced Jordan, which did not deter the Kingdom from moving forward with constitutional requirements.

The epidemiological situation in Jordan and the importance of guaranteeing public safety and health will be the deciding factors on timing, within constitutional limitations and requirements, The King said.

Turning to fighting corruption, the King reaffirmed that it is not merely words, but there is serious and transparent action, as the rule of law is the decider on all cases, according to the statement.

The King noted that all government, military and security institutions are always directed to put citizens first, in line with the overarching principle that “our most precious asset is the individual citizen”.

Speaking at the meeting, Prime Minister Omar Razzaz expressed best wishes to the King on the 21st Accession to the Throne Day, and on the occasions of the Great Arab Revolt anniversary and Army Day.

Razzaz said the government will now focus on recovery measures to limit the damage that affected some key sectors, such as tourism and transport, while bolstering sectors witnessing promising opportunities, such as agriculture and food processing, in addition to working in partnership with the private sector.

The prime minister added that strict oversight measures will be maintained to ensure commitment to public health and safety measures, and awareness messages will continue to be disseminated to urge the public to take precautionary measures to help prevent the spread of the virus.

