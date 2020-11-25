Jordan King Opens Military Field Hospital for COVID-19 Patients

King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, on Tuesday inaugurated a field hospital established on the grounds of the Royal Medical Services’ (RMS) Prince Hashim Bin Al Hussein Hospital in Zarqa Governorate.

The field hospital, built at a cost of JD9 million, is dedicated to receiving COVID-19 patients, with the aim of supporting the government’s efforts in countering the pandemic, according to a Royal Court statement.

أول مستشفى ميداني عسكري لمصابي كورونا بالأردن



افتتح الملك عبدالله الثاني القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة، المستشفى الميداني الأول في محافظة الزرقاء، والذي خصص لاستقبال الحالات المصابة بكورونا، المستشفى بلغت تكلفته 9 ملايين دينار أردني ويتسع لـ300 سرير منها 48 سريراً للعناية الحثيثة pic.twitter.com/dFkDtCiYFz — صحيفة الرؤية (@Alroeya) November 24, 2020

King Abdullah toured the field hospital, which has a 300-bed capacity, including 48 intensive care unit beds and 12 intermediate care beds ready to be converted into ICU beds.

His Majesty, accompanied by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, was briefed on the field hospital’s medical capabilities and the capacities of its qualified medical and administrative personnel.

The field hospital, covering an area of 5,200 square metres, was built in 14 days.

According to the RMS, two more field hospitals will be opened in the upcoming weeks, with the combined capacity of the three hospitals set to reach 900 beds, including 220 ICU beds.



This article has been adapted from its original source.