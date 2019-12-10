King Abdullah Praises Saudi Invite to G-20 Summit in 2020

King Abdullah has received an invitation letter from Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia to attend, as a guest of honour, the G-20 summit, which will be chaired and hosted by Saudi Arabia in 2020.

In a response letter to King Salman, King Abdullah expressed keenness to attend the summit, stressing that Saudi Arabia’s presidency of the G-20 summit reflects its regional and international stature, as well as its efforts to achieve global economic stability and prosperity.

Jordan had previously received an invitation from Saudi Arabia to participate in the preparatory meetings for the G-20 summit.



