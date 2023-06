ALBAWABA - Jordan King Abdullah and Queen Rania have arrived in at Zahran Palace to receive gusts for the Royal wedding.

King Abdullah and Queen Rania are now receiving wedding gusts at the Zahran Palace.

Today, Jordanians are celebrating the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif in the Jordanian capital Amman.

The wedding ceremony will take place in Zahran Palace and then a reception will be held at Al Husseiniya Palace.