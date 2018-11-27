King Abdullah on Visit to Japan, Meets Emperor Akihito

Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah meet with Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako of Japan. (Twitter/ @RHCJO)

King Abdullah, accompanied by Queen Rania, started his working visit to Japan by meeting with Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko on Monday at the Tokyo Imperial Palace.

King Abdullah and Emperor Akihito affirmed the deep-rooted, historical friendship between the two countries, as well as keenness to expand cooperation in various areas, a Royal Court statement said.

The King expressed appreciation for Japan’s continued support for Jordan’s development projects, commending the Japanese humanitarian role in supporting refugees.

The meeting continued over a luncheon hosted by Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko in Their Majesties’ honour.

Their Majesties also met with Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako of Japan.

The meeting covered Jordanian-Japanese ties of friendship, with King Abdullah and Crown Prince Naruhito, who is set to become emperor of Japan after his father Emperor Akihito abdicates next year, noting the advanced level of relations, which date back 64 years, the statement said.

HRH Prince Omar attended the meetings.

Also on Monday, the King met with Japanese Defence Minister Takeshi Iwaya and discussed prospects to expand military cooperation between Jordan and Japan.

Discussions covered the regional and international efforts to counter terrorism within a holistic approach, with The King noting the cooperation and coordination between the two countries in this field.

Jordan and Japan co-chaired a round of the Aqaba Meetings in April this year to discuss security challenges in southeast Asia.

Discussions also addressed a number of regional concerns, especially the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, according to the statement.

The King noted that the Palestinian cause is the region’s central issue, which requires stepping up international efforts to relaunch negotiations on the basis of the two-state solution, leading to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The King also commended Japan’s constructive role in the Middle East, as well as its efforts to seek security and stability in the region.

Adviser to The King and Director of the Office of The King Manar Dabbas, Chief of Staff and Joint Staff of the Japan Self-Defence Forces Admiral Katsutoshi Kawano and Japan’s Ambassador to Jordan Hidenao Yanagi attended the meeting.

