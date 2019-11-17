King Abdullah Visits Al Ghamr, Cements Jordan's Sovereignty Over Wadi Araba

King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, accompanied by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, visited Al Ghamr in Wadi Araba on Saturday.

King Abdullah, who was also accompanied by HRH Prince Ghazi, The King's chief adviser for religious and cultural affairs and personal envoy, was received by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti and a number of senior army officers, according to a Royal Court statement.

During the visit, The King was briefed on the historical, geographic and strategic importance of the area.

Last Monday, the King accompanied by Crown Prince Hussein, visited Baqura.

During the opening of Parliament's fourth ordinary session, last Sunday, The King announced "Jordan's full sovereignty on every inch of Baqura and Al Ghamr areas" and the termination of the annexes on these areas in the 1994 Wadi Araba Peace Treaty.

