King Salman Joins The US Virtual Summit on Climate Change

King Salman will head Saudi Arabia’s delegation to the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate Change being hosted by the US, state news agency SPA reported on Thursday.

American President Joe Biden invitation to 40 world leaders for climate talks, which happens on April 22 and 23, follows on his announcement shortly after his January inauguration that he would convene a leaders summit to galvanize efforts by the major economies to tackle the climate crisis.

Climate change is one of the greatest threats we face, but it also presents an enormous opportunity for jobs and growth. Next week, I’ll attend the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate hosted by @POTUS to work on that and share how Canada is taking action. https://t.co/SBS3fwHGDx — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 17, 2021

The virtual summit will be live streamed for public viewing, the White House website has announced.

The King’s participation reaffirms Saudi’s commitment to face climate change and is an extension of the earlier announced Green Saudi Arabia and Green Middle East initiatives, SPA reported.