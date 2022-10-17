Kiyv Under Drone Attacks With Four Reported Explosions

ALBAWABA - Kiev is under rocket fire. The Ukraine capital is in the midst of drone attacks. Four explosions went off, Monday morning with no reported casualties but limited damage.

AFP's @YasuyoshiChiba captured the moment a drone approached to attack Kyiv, and the immediate aftermath of the strikes pic.twitter.com/9Sd1mxgLku — AFP News Agency (@AFP) October 17, 2022

These are attacks made by Russian forces and are being reported as kamikaze drones. Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said four separate explosions took place in the capital’s Shevchenkivsky district as reported by Anadolu.

Kyiv has been attacked by kamikaze drones, Ukraine says, one week after widespread Russian strikes on the country https://t.co/qxReGWm4ZP — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) October 17, 2022

The attacks are being reported on the social media and news websites under different hashtags. Mayor Klitschko shared photos of the wreckage of one of the drones that went off.

Iranian kamikaze drones that russia launches constantly, targeting Ukrainian infrastructure all over the country, have hit Kyiv residential buildings today’s morning. Being true terrorists russia does not care how to cause damage or who to kill. #RussiaIsATerroristState pic.twitter.com/ay41z4c2h9 — Igor Lachenkov (@igorlachenkov) October 17, 2022

There is a touch of irony posted by some on the social media. What is being said is that these drones are Iranian made. Anadolu Agency captured moments from the attack. When kamikaze drones were heard around a building, security forces opened fire to bring them down.

Casual morning in Kyiv:



Coffee, cigarette, balcony, gun, trying to shoot down Iranian drones pic.twitter.com/MfJrWd9154 — Saint Javelin (@saintjavelin) October 17, 2022

However, and as expected Ukrainians are keeping a still upper lip despite the fact that Russian forces have launched a series of attacks on the capital last week in response to a bridge that was blown up leading to the Crimean Peninsula and which Russia annexed in 2014.