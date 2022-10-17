Kiyv Under Drone Attacks With Four Reported Explosions

  1. Home
Published October 17th, 2022 - 08:30 GMT
Kiyv under attack (Credit: Anadolu)

ALBAWABA - Kiev is under rocket fire. The Ukraine capital is in the  midst of drone attacks. Four explosions went off, Monday morning with no reported casualties but limited damage. 

These are attacks made by Russian forces and are being reported as kamikaze drones. Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said four separate explosions took place in the capital’s Shevchenkivsky district as reported by Anadolu.

The attacks are being reported on the social media and news websites under different hashtags. Mayor Klitschko shared photos of the wreckage of one of the drones that went off.

There is a touch of irony posted by some on the social media. What is being said is that these drones are Iranian made. Anadolu Agency captured moments from the attack. When kamikaze drones were heard around a building, security forces opened fire to bring them down.

However, and as expected Ukrainians are keeping a still upper lip despite the fact that Russian forces have launched a series of attacks on the capital last week in response to a bridge that was blown up leading to the Crimean Peninsula and which Russia annexed in 2014. 

 

