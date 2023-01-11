Man brandishing knife attacks people at Paris train station

ALBAWABA - A man brandishing a knife attacked several people at the Gare du Nord station in the French capital, Paris, early Wednesday.

The attack resulted in several injuries, but no numbers were released.

So far, it is unclear if the attack resulted in any deaths, but preliminary indications suggest that the matter was limited to injuries described as "minor."

Some international media outlets reported that the police arrested the attacker after he was shot and wounded.

The attack disrupted traffic at the station, but it later returned to normal after the attacker was arrested and a security cordon was imposed around the station.

Gare du Nord station is considered to be one of the most important stations in France, especially as it is a central station and a hub for trains heading to London and northern Europe.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said in a tweet that the person who "injured several people this morning in the Gare du Nord was quickly restrained. We thank the police for their effective and courageous response."

Un individu a blessé plusieurs personnes ce matin à la Gare du Nord. Il a rapidement été neutralisé. Merci aux forces de l’ordre pour leur réaction efficace et courageuse. — Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) January 11, 2023

The reason for the attack remains unclear, although it is the second armed public incident in less than a month. In December, a shooting in central Paris left 3 people dead and four injured.

At the time, Paris Prosecutor Laure Piceau said that the shooting took place in a Kurdish community center in the French capital, adding that the suspected attacker was known to the authorities.