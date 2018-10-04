KSA Claims Jamal Khashoggi Left Saudi Consulate in Istanbul Then Disappeared

Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul. (AFP/File)

Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul said on Wednesday that it was looking into news reports of the disappearance of Saudi media veteran Jamal Khashoggi in the Turkish city.

In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Khashoggi's disappearance apparently happened after he left the consulate building in Istanbul.

News reports quoting said Khashoggi, a Saudi citizen currently living in the US, visited the consulate in Istanbul on Tuesday to secure documentation of his divorce so that he could remarry.

He writes opinion pieces for the Washington Post.





