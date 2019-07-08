KSA: Palestinians Have a Right to Establish State on The 1967 Borders

Saudi Arabia has affirmed that supporting the Palestinian cause is one of the most important priorities of its foreign policy since its establishment and the central issue is that the Palestinian people obtain their legitimate rights.

This came in a speech delivered Monday at the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva by the Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Wasel, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Dr. Al-Wasel reiterated the Saudi Arabia's firm position on the Arab-Israeli conflict, stressing the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, the restoration of their land and the establishment of a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with Al-Quds as its capital.





Dr. Al-Wasel also highlighted the Saudi rejection of the law of the "national state of the Jewish people", pointing out that it contradicts the provisions of the international law and obstructs efforts to find a peaceful solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

At the same time he called on the international community to address this law and any Israeli attempts aimed at perpetuating racial discrimination against the Palestinian people and obliterating their national identity.

According to SPA, he also called on the international community to support the Palestinian cause, stressing Saudi Arabia's full support for all international initiatives and efforts aimed at saving the peace process and the two-state solution.

This article has been adapted from its original source.