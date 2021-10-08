Kunduz Mosque Bomb Blast Kills 100, Injures 200 in Afghanistan

A powerful blast ripped through a mosque full of worshippers in northern Afghanistan on Friday, killing and injuring "many," officials confirmed.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency the blast rocked a Shi'a community mosque at around 1.30 p.m. local time (0900 GMT) during weekly Friday prayers at the Seyedabad Grand Mosque in Kunduz city.

According to the local Salam Afghanistan radio, about 100 worshipers were killed and more than 200 others injured in the blast.

A bomb attack at an Afghanistan mosque killed at least 100 people during Friday prayers, says the UN. There were no immediate claims of responsibility.



The Kunduz attack targeted a mosque used by the Shia community, most of whom belong to the persecuted ethnic Hazara people. pic.twitter.com/TS031MDOkc — AJ+ (@ajplus) October 8, 2021

Visuals circulating on the social media showed graphic images of the devastation.

Matiullah Rouhani, head of the Information and Culture Department in Kunduz under the Taliban government, confirmed the explosion and said that many civilians were killed in the incident.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid also confirmed the explosion in a statement that said "many" citizens were killed and wounded.

Deadly blast hits Kunduz mosque in Afghanistan during Friday prayers https://t.co/3K19UmyZHT — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 8, 2021

He said that Taliban special forces have arrived at the scene and started investigating.

This is the first deadly explosion in a mosque of the Shia community in Kunduz province since the Taliban came to power in August. No individual or group has yet claimed responsibility for the blast.