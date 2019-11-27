Kurdish President Barzani Renews Support For Iraqi Premier

President of Kurdistan, Nechirvan Barzani, renewed on Tuesday support to Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, announcing a third visit of a Kurdistan delegation to hold talks in Baghdad over oil and the fiscal balance.

During a press conference held on the sidelines of his visit and his two deputies to Sulaymaniyah on Tuesday, Barzani stressed the need to work to improve the situation of citizens of the region, expressing the willingness of Kurdistan to help the federal government to overcome the current crisis.

According to the German news agency, the President stressed that his visit comes in the framework of efforts to establish a Kurdistan coalition that represents the voice of the Region in talks with Baghdad and in all other joint files between the federal government and the Region government.

Barzani told reporters about the right of Iraqis to a better life.

On the situation in Baghdad and other provinces, Barzani stressed that the solution is not to change Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi.

“Abdul-Mahdi took office a year ago, and this period is not enough," he said.

The President said a Kurdistan delegation visited Baghdad twice, and shall make a similar move next week to reach an agreement with Iraqi officials over the oil and the general fiscal balance.

“Until now, meetings held in Baghdad are positive. We will continue to help the government to exit this crisis that surely affects the Kurdistan Region,” he said.

Barzani also reiterated the Region’s support to any Iraqi constitutional amendment that lies in the interest of Iraqis and improves their living conditions.

He added that a meeting of the three top heads in Kurdistan would be held soon to discuss drafting a constitution to the Region.

This article has been adapted from its original source.