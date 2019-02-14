Kushner Optimistic Although Deal of Century Yet to be Revealed

White House US Senior Advisor Jared Kushner (L) shakes hands with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Warsaw, on February 14, 2019. (AFP/ File Photo)

US President Donald Trump's senior advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner said that he is optimistic about Trump's Middle East peace plan during the Warsaw ministerial conference on Thursday.

He added that the plan will be revealed after the Israeli elections, and that the parties involved must "keep an open mind."

"We hear Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Israel and we understand that there is a chance," Kushner told participants at the conference, adding that "they do a better job than me to explain why there is a reason to be optimistic."

"Once, the unifying factor in the Arab world was the hatred towards Israel," said Kushner. "Today they are concerned about the citizens."

