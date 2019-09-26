Kuwait Calls on Iran to Help Ease Tensions in The Gulf

Kuwait has called on Iran to take a number of confidence-building steps to help ease tension in the Gulf region.

“Iran should take serious confidence-building measures to initiate a dialogue that is based on respect for sovereignty of states and noninterference in their internal affairs, ease tension in the Gulf, and maintain safety of navigation," Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah told the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday.





According to state-run Kuwait News Agency, the PM argued that such measures would help create relations based on mutual respect and fruitful cooperation.

"This will embody the aspiration of the region’s states for stability and security to achieve prosperity and development for their peoples," he was quoted as saying.

On Yemen, he said Kuwait was willing to welcome the rival parties for a new round of negotiations under UN auspices.

This article has been adapted from its original source.