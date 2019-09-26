  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Kuwait Calls on Iran to Help Ease Tensions in The Gulf

Kuwait Calls on Iran to Help Ease Tensions in The Gulf

Published September 26th, 2019 - 07:22 GMT
Prime Minister of Kuwait Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah speaks during the 74th Session of the General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters on September 25, 2019 in New York. Johannes EISELE / AFP
Prime Minister of Kuwait Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah speaks during the 74th Session of the General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters on September 25, 2019 in New York. Johannes EISELE / AFP
Highlights
According to state-run Kuwait News Agency, the PM argued that such measures would help create relations based on mutual respect and fruitful cooperation.

Kuwait has called on Iran to take a number of confidence-building steps to help ease tension in the Gulf region.

“Iran should take serious confidence-building measures to initiate a dialogue that is based on respect for sovereignty of states and noninterference in their internal affairs, ease tension in the Gulf, and maintain safety of navigation," Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah told the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday.


According to state-run Kuwait News Agency, the PM argued that such measures would help create relations based on mutual respect and fruitful cooperation.

"This will embody the aspiration of the region’s states for stability and security to achieve prosperity and development for their peoples," he was quoted as saying.

On Yemen, he said Kuwait was willing to welcome the rival parties for a new round of negotiations under UN auspices.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © Saudi Research and Publishing Co. All rights reserved.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now