Kuwait declares state of emergency after oil spill

ALBAWABA - The Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) declared a state of emergency following an oil spill in the west of the country.

KOC's official spokesman, Qusai Amer, said that production operations were not affected by the oil spill, that occurred on Monday.

Amer emphasized that the incident did not cause any injuries.

The concerned teams in KOC are said to be present at the site and dealing with the incident, according to the established procedures.

Toxic gases have not been detected at the site of the accident until this moment.

No further details about the causes of the oil spill were disclosed. However, the company promised to announce the latest developments first.

(نفط الكويت) تعلن حالة الطوارئ إثر تسرب نفطي غربي البلاد وعدم تأثر عمليات الإنتاج مؤكدة عدم رصد غازات سامة بموقع الحادث@KocOfficial #كونا #الكويت pic.twitter.com/MxNTP2iHmF — كـــــــــــونا KUNA (@kuna_ar) March 20, 2023

This is not the first time that Kuwait has encountered similar incidents.