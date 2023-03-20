  1. Home
  Kuwait declares state of emergency after oil spill

Kuwait declares state of emergency after oil spill

Published March 20th, 2023
Kuwait declares state of emergency after oil spill
Highlights
No toxic gases have been detected at the site of the accident until this moment.

ALBAWABA - The Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) declared a state of emergency following an oil spill in the west of the country.

KOC's official spokesman, Qusai Amer, said that production operations were not affected by the oil spill, that occurred on Monday.

Amer emphasized that the incident did not cause any injuries.

The concerned teams in KOC are said to be present at the site and dealing with the incident, according to the established procedures.

Toxic gases have not been detected at the site of the accident until this moment.

No further details about the causes of the oil spill were disclosed. However, the company promised to announce the latest developments first.

This is not the first time that Kuwait has encountered similar incidents.

