Kuwait executes five, including mosque bombing convict

ALBAWABA - Earlier today, authorities in Kuwait announced the execution of five people including a man convicted of involvement in a 2015 ISIS group suicide bombing that killed 26 people.

In a statement, the Public Prosecution said it oversaw the "implementation of the death sentence in the country's Central Prison" against five people, most of them accused of murder.

Among them is Abdulrahman Sabah Saud, the key suspect in the 2015 bombing of a Shia mosque in the capital during Friday prayers. It was the most horrific attack in the history of the Gulf country.

A Kuwaiti, an Egyptian, and a member of Kuwait's stateless Bidoon minority were among the other prisoners hanged on Thursday for murder.

The 2015 attack took place during midday Friday prayers inside one of Kuwait's oldest Shia mosques. The incident was claimed by the Islamic State group, who at the time controlled massive regions in both Syria and Iraq.

It was the country's first militant attack in well than two decades. The incident was most likely designed to incite conflict between Kuwait's Sunni and Shia communities.