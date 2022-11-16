  1. Home
  3. Kuwait hangs seven people despite appeals

Published November 16th, 2022 - 09:55 GMT
ALBAWABA -  Kuwait has executed seven people, Wednesday as announced by its public prosecution service. This was the first dramatic action since 2017.

One Ethiopian woman and one Kuwaiti woman were among those hanged, along with three Kuwaiti men, a Syrian and a Pakistani its being reported

The executions went ahead despite appeals from Amnesty International against the death penalty. 

The executions are the first since January 25, 2017, when the oil-rich Gulf country also hanged a group of seven people, including one member of the royal family. They come only days after Saudi Arabia said it had executed two Pakistani nationals for smuggling heroin, ending a nearly three-year hiatus in executions for drug crimes AFP reported. 

