Kuwait Holds Parliamentary Polls at End of September

Kuwait will hold parliamentary elections on Sept. 29, the state news agency KUNA reported on Sunday.

A decree was issued by Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah calling on voters to elect members of a new 50-seat National Assembly.

The only #Gulf state with a fully elected legislature and the key oil producer has been hit by regular feuding between the ruling Al-Sabah family and the assembly.#Kuwaithttps://t.co/iGphaAqSyq — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) August 28, 2022

The Interior Ministry said it will accept applications to run in the polls as of Aug. 29 for ten days.

The assembly is the Gulf state’s legislative authority and is mandated to observe the work of the executive authority and issue laws, which come into effect after being ratified by the country's ruler.

#Kuwait🇰🇼- Decree issued by Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, schedules National Assembly election for September 29 after being dissolved. Additional regions are to be further added to electoral districts following Council of Ministers approvalhttps://t.co/Xjk46AMi3Y pic.twitter.com/KuxVdoiyC0 — CyclistAnons (@CyclistAnons) August 28, 2022

On August 2, Sheikh Meshal, who has taken on most of the ruling emir's duties, dissolved the National Assembly citing a political standoff between the government and the legislature.