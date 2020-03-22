Kuwait Imposes Partial Curfew to Stop Coronavirus Spread

The government of Kuwait was compelled to impose a partial curfew due to non-compliance with the ministry of health’s instructions to stay indoors with the aim of curbing the spread of coronavirus, a senior official said late Saturday.



Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Anas Al-Saleh told a news conference after a Cabinet meeting an 11-hour curfew would start as of Sunday from 5:00 pm until 4:00 am the following day.





“Regrettably, non-compliance with the ministry of health’s instructions to stay indoors forced the government to impose the curfew,” said Saleh, also Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs. He said the Civil Defense Committee will issue IDs for persons working in vital sectors so they can move during the curfew.



Saleh, meanwhile, said a holiday of government departments and private companies that was scheduled to end on March 26 will be extended for two weeks. Strict penalties for violators were announced, including up to three years’ imprisonment or a KD 10,000 fine.

