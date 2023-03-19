Kuwait invalidates 2022 National Assembly

ALBAWABA - The Constitutional Court in Kuwait invalidated the 2022 National Assembly elections, effectively annulling the current parliament and reinstating one elected in 2020.

The Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) revealed that the court ruled in a session Sunday to nullify the election process, which took place in September, and revoke the membership of the current council on grounds that dissolving the previous council was not in place.

المحكمة الدستورية تقرر بطلان مجلس الأمة (2022) لبطلان مرسوم حل المجلس وتقرر إعادة مجلس 2020 https://t.co/dl88BQ3g99#كونا #الكويت pic.twitter.com/tMosZHwTTR — كـــــــــــونا KUNA (@kuna_ar) March 19, 2023

The court also revived the council of 2020, as of the date of the ruling, as if dissolving it had not occurred.

Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah decided to officially dissolve the National Assembly on Aug. 2, following disagreements between the government and parliament.

At that time, Al Sabah decided to hold early elections in September 2022. However, the dissolution of the council was met with around 35 appeals, including appeals lodged by deputies in the dissolved council who had challenged the validity of the dissolution procedures.

News reports said there will be two years left for the 2020 Parliament to complete its constitutional term.

The constitutional term of the National Assembly is usually four years, of which the 2020 parliament served for only two years.