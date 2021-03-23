Kuwait MP Calls Gulf-Israeli Relations as 'Shameful'

MP Osama Al-Shaheen forwarded queries to 15 ministers asking about the procedures they have taken to enforce law number 21/1964 on boycotting Israel.

He explained his queries are in line with the shameful normalization of relations between some Gulf countries and the Zionist entity. He then stressed the importance of making sure that Kuwait does not fall into indirect normalization of ties through commercial, sports or cultural activities with some Gulf countries. He criticized the participation of Kuwait in Rally Baha in Jordan in which Israel participated.

He called on Kuwait Olympic Committee, Public Authority for Sports and sports associations to correct the errors and stop normalizing relations with Israel.

Courageous #Kuwait/i student in front of the Kuwaiti Parliament in a special session: "I am sorry to say we live in the stage where the Arabs disregard the #Palestinian cause & call for accelerating normalization with the Zionist entity (#Israel)."https://t.co/PhTcHLbrFy — Elijah J. Magnier (@ejmalrai) April 19, 2019

Several MPs have confirmed support for former MP Badr Al-Dahoum, stressing that he still enjoys his parliamentary membership. This is in reaction to the decision of the National Assembly Secretariat General to remove Al-Dahoum from the list of MPs and members of parliamentary committees.

On his Twitter account, Al-Dahoum asserted that he is still a member of the Assembly as per the verdict of the Cassation Court. He said the Constitutional Court’s verdict violates articles 32, 50 and 179 of the Constitution and the previous verdicts. Article 32 of the Constitution states that “crime and punishment will be regulated by law. Criminal punishment shall not be inflicted on the basis of ex post facto laws.”

#Kuwait’s Constitutional Court revokes the National Assembly membership of prominent MP Badr Al-Dahoum creating an outrage among his supporters pic.twitter.com/jck7Ty6cQX — Nabeel Nowairah (@NabeelNowairah) March 14, 2021

Article 50 stipulates: “In conformity with the provisions of the Constitution, the system of government shall be established on the basis of separation and cooperation of powers. No Authority shall be allowed to waive all or part of its jurisdiction as prescribed in this Constitution.”

Article 179 says: “Law provisions shall become applicable only from the date of their coming into force and shall have no retroactive effect. In articles other than those stipulating punitive measures, it may be permissible with the consent of the majority of members composing the Assembly, to provide otherwise by law.”

Kuwait's constitutional court ordered the country’s most outspoken opposition lawmaker expelled from parliament on Sunday, inflaming tensions between the government and legislature. Via @AP https://t.co/jqE7ZmIQWJ — Bloomberg (@business) March 14, 2021

MPs Thamer Al-Suwait, Mehalhal Al-Mudaf, Fayez Al-Jomhour, Osama Al-Menawer Farz Al-Daihani, Saleh Zeiab Al-Mutairi, Mubarak Al-Hajraf, Hamad Rouhaldeen, Abdullah Al-Mudaf, Muhannad Al-Sayer, Muhammad Obaid Al-Rajhi, Mubarak Al-Arow, Muhammad Al-Hewaila and others have agreed that since the two courts issued contradictory verdicts; the Assembly should take the decision through voting.

MP Marzouq Al-Khalifa asked Minister of Commerce and Industry Abdullah Essa Al-Salman about the reasons behind the renewal of contract number 208 signed by the Public Authority for Industry (PAI) on the rental of State-owned plots. The lawmaker said the contract was terminated on May 31, 2019 and it was renewed in favor of the same company as per the recommendation of PAI’s Board of Directors.

He argued this violates the law on establishing PAI, adding that the contract was renewed without the approval of relevant monitoring institutions like the State Audit Bureau (SAB) and the Fatwa and Legislation Department. He added the contract stipulates renting out State-owned plots to the company for 100 fils per year, yet the company rents out these plots to others for 100 fils per square meter a month. He argued the renewal of the contract caused a huge loss for the public treasury.

