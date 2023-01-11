Kuwait: MPs get ready for government confrontation

ALBAWABA - The Kuwaiti parliament and the government maybe at loggerheads again since the last elections held on 29 September 2021. Last Tuesday's loans debate in the legislative assembly may warn of a looming crisis over a draft law to purchase billions of dinars of bank loans owed by Kuwaiti citizens.

MPs slam assault of Kuwaiti students https://t.co/pcsmFiyBO2 — KUWAIT TIMES (@kuwaittimesnews) January 8, 2023

Kuwait Times provided all the details stating that parliamentary session witnessed chaotic scenes reminiscent of past crises as MPs rejected a request by the government to delay debating the loans draft law. The MPs got very angry when Oil Minister Bader Al-Mulla and Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Ammar Al-Ajmi walked out of the session.

The parliament failed on Tuesday to debate a draft bill that calls for the government to purchase Kuwaiti citizens' loans after the Cabinet walked out of the session, and the discussion was postponed for Wednesday. What are your thoughts on this crucial topic? pic.twitter.com/NrqOoqVBcM — KUWAIT TIMES (@kuwaittimesnews) January 10, 2023

In a joint statement 44 lawmakers blasted the government and charging it has started behaving like previous governments. Up till now there has been a truce with the government as lawmakers conceded that this is a "government of reform". MPs wanted however, to grill the Finance Minister Abdulwahab Al-Rushaid over alleged mismanagement and failure to protect public funds according to the Kuwaiti daily.

Kuwaiti parliament members attend a session of the National Assembly at its headquarters in Kuwait City on January 10, 2023. (Photo by YASSER AL-ZAYYAT / AFP)

The government, and again through Al-Ajmi pleaded with the MPs to delay their draft law as the purchase of the loans cause a budget crisis but they wouldn't relent and the confrontation is expected to continue.