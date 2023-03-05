Kuwait re-appoints Al Sabah as prime minister

ALBAWABA - A decree was issued in Kuwait to re-appoint Ahmad Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah as prime minister.

The Kuwaiti News Agency said Sunday that Al Sabah was picked to head the Council of Ministers once again and to nominate members to his new cabinet.

Assigning a new government came after the previous one tendered its resignation in January, when efforts failed to ease a tension between the executive and legislative branches of power.

A decree by the emir of Kuwait was issued at the time to accept the resignation of Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah and his Cabinet, provided that the ministers continue their duties until a new government takes over.