Kuwait re-dissolves National Assembly 2020

ALBAWABA - Kuwait's Crown Prince Mishaal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah decided to re-dissolve the 2020 National Assembly, despite its restoration by the ruling of the Constitutional Court, calling for new elections to be held during the coming period.

Kuwait's Crown Prince said in a speech delivered on behalf of the Emir of the country, on Monday, that "in accordance with the constitution, we have decided to dissolve the 2020 National Assembly, which was restored by the ruling of the Constitutional Court."

سمو ولي العهد: سبب حل مجلس الأمة 2020 هو الانتصار للإرادة الشعبية مما يتطلب معه ضرورة العودة إليها في انتخابات جديدة pic.twitter.com/xuuGC4yDOK — كـــــــــــونا KUNA (@kuna_ar) April 17, 2023

"The reason for dissolving the National Assembly in 2020 is to respond to public will" al-Sabah added, noting that new election shall be held soon.

In March, Kuwait's Constitutional Court nullified the 2022 National Assembly elections, effectively abolishing the current parliament. The court also revived the council of 2020, as of the date of the ruling, as if dissolving it had not occurred.

Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, had dissolved the 2020 National Assembly on Aug.2, after disagreements between the government and parliament.

At that time, it was decided to hold early elections in Sep.2022. However, the dissolution of the council was met with about 35 appeals, including appeals filed by deputies in the dissolved council who challenged the validity of the dissolution procedures.

Kuwait had been suffering from disagreements between the government and the elected National Assembly for a long time, which hindered the implementation of financial reforms.