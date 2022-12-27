Kuwait reels under rare snowfall

ALBAWABA - Kuwait is reeling under a rare snowstorm, which swept across the country, disrupting traffic and forcing businesses and schools to shut down.

It is the first time in recent memory that snow fell in Kuwait, a desert Arab nation situated in the Arabian Peninsula at the northwestern corner of the Gulf Arab region.

Heavy rains accompanied by lightning, thunder and hail lashed Kuwait on Tuesday, disrupting the movement of pedestrians and vehicles.

The rain hit most parts of the country since early on Monday, with snow and hail falling at intervals, resulting in motorists enduring bumper-to-bumper traffic on rain-soaked roads, The Kuwait Times daily added.

Social media geeks splashed headlines in excitement. "It's snow," read one.

Sever cold in Kuwait.Snow fall in Kuwait pic.twitter.com/1V7F7IyaZi — ahmad usmani (@usmani77) December 27, 2022

Its snow, its snow!

Youths pose for a picture with hail particles along the side of a road after a storm in the Umm al-Haiman district, about 55 kilometres south of Kuwait City, on December 27, 2022. (Photo by YASSER AL-ZAYYAT / AFP)

Weathermen said the snowfall is accompanied by a mix of rain and hail as temperatures significantly dropped.

It snowed for the first time in Kuwait and people were happy to see the first winter snow in their life in the country of Kuwait, Kuwait is a tropical region and there was no record of snowfall in it. https://t.co/8Lt2XdBrJ5 — 🇲🇫 🇺🇸 Mountaineer (@20ce54dvd6h) December 27, 2022

Full reports of the weather situation in the country is being extensive covered locally according to the Kuwait Times.