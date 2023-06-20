Kuwaiti Deputy Amir inaugurates new parliament

ALBAWABA - Kuwaiti Deputy Amir and Crown Prince, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, presided over the opening session of the newly elected National Assembly this morning.

In his inaugural speech, the Crown Prince emphasized the importance of constructive cooperation and overcoming obstacles. He called on both the legislative and executive authorities to prioritize social justice and work towards a better future for the Kuwaiti people. During the session, Ahmed Al-Saadoun was named as the Speaker of the National Assembly, with Mubarak Al-Tasha as the Secretary and Mohammad Barrak as the Deputy Secretary.

However, Kuwait has been experiencing political turbulence between the legislative and executive authorities. Power struggles and disagreements over policies, laws, and decision-making processes have created conflicts.

The legislative authority, representing the elected representatives, seeks to exercise oversight and hold the executive authority accountable, which often leads to tensions and conflicts.

Over the past two years, Kuwait has witnessed three parliamentary elections and five government formations and resignations due to ongoing disagreements between parliament members and the government cabinet.