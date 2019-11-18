Kuwaiti Emir Appoints New PM Tasked of Forming Cabinet

Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah vowed on Sunday that a new Kuwaiti government will be formed soon following its resignation last week, said National Assembly Speaker Marzouq al-Ghanim.

Allaying concerns that the country could possibly slip into political instability, he emphasized to reporters that there is no reason to worry given the Emir’s "wisdom" in dealing with adversity.

Sheikh Sabah had held talks with al-Ghanim earlier on Sunday.

On growing speculation over the parliament possibly being dissolved, the speaker said the National Assembly will remain intact until the next elections are due, "unless the Emir decides otherwise."

Al-Ghanim also rejected First Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s corruption allegations related to the Kuwait army fund.

He stressed that he had received a document on the issue from the minister on Thursday, dismissing allegations that he had withheld information about the matter.

He went on to reveal that he received an official note from the minister with "investigation results," without elaborating further, reported the Kuwait news agency (KUNA).

Al-Ghanim refused to drag the National Assembly into political disputes.

He urged citizens to report to concerned bodies any "grievances they may have over corruption," saying the fight against the scourge starts with acknowledging the problem in the first place.

Meanwhile, the Kuwait Anti-corruption Authority (Nazaha) voiced its readiness to assist the public prosecution in investigations into corruption allegations related to the army fund that were revealed by the defense minister.

The minister had on Saturday uncovered documents on the mismanagement of some 800 million dollars from the fund before he was appointed to his post in 2017. The affair led to the government’s resignation on Thursday.

Nazaha's Assistant Secretary General for Investigations Mohammad Buzubar said the authority was following up on the “financial irregularities” at the army fund and the subsequent statements made by relevant officials.

He said the authority was fully prepared to offer the necessary technical assistance in the case.

On Sunday, ten lawmaker submitted a request to task the audit bureau to prepare a report on the fund’s transactions, as well as the Eurofighter Typhoon jets deal.

The lawmakers requested that the bureau probe the internal and external dealings of the fund and all suspicions related to the deal in order to expose any violations and ensure that the defense ministry and army were adhering to financial regulations.

This article has been adapted from its original source.