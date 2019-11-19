Kuwaiti Emir: No One Will Evade Punishment For Public Funds' Crimes

Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah stressed on Monday that no one would evade punishment related to public funds crimes.

He said this file "will be under my personal attention," urging the media and public to refrain from dealing with issues examined by judiciary.

"We reaffirm our relentless keenness on preserving public funds, and our commitment to protecting them, and affirm that no-one, no matter his position, will evade punishment if convicted in public funds crimes,” he vowed in a national address.

"There shall be no protection to a corrupt, and this file will have my personal attention," he declared.

He noted that Kuwait was a state of institutions and rule of law, whose constitution states that "all people are equal in human dignity, and in public rights and duties before the law.”

The Emir, who expressed dismay over media speculation over the corruption files, stressed that judiciary in Kuwait was independent, integral and respected by all.

Sheikh Sabah urged the people to "be wise and abide by the values of our Kuwaiti society, which is keen on refraining from tarnishing people and their reputation.”

He reiterated commitment in freedom of speech and expression, "but we will not allow anything to undermine security and stability of the nation, or trigger a devastating chaos.”

He hoped the new government would meet the aspirations of the citizens, a matter that required "serious cooperation" between the government, parliament and people.

Earlier on Monday, the Emir ordered the removal of Defense Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and Interior Minister Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah from their posts in the current caretaker cabinet.

He also reappointed Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah as prime minister, who declined to be reappointed, state news agency KUNA said.

"I decline this appointment and ask that you accept that," Sheikh Jaber said in a letter to the emir, carried by KUNA.

Sheikh Jaber submitted the government's resignation last week.

This article has been adapted from its original source.