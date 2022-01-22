  1. Home
  Kuwaiti FM's First Beirut Visit Aims to Heal The Diplomatic Rift

Kuwaiti FM's First Beirut Visit Aims to Heal The Diplomatic Rift

Published January 22nd, 2022
ALBAWABA - Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah is in Beirut. He is meeting top Lebanese officials including Prime Minister Najib Mikati. And he will meet President Michel Aoun, Sunday.


This is the first top Gulf politician to visit Lebanon since the diplomatic rift between Beirut and Gulf states lead by Saudi Arabia last October. Riyadh then cut relations with Beirut over the comments made by George Kordahi, the then Lebanese Information Minister who has since resigned in support of Yemen.

Since then the UAE, Bahrain and Kuwait also froze relations. It is hoped that the visit of the Kuwait's Foreign Minister will pave the way for relations to be re-established.


 


