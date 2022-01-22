Kuwaiti FM's First Beirut Visit Aims to Heal The Diplomatic Rift

ALBAWABA - Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah is in Beirut. He is meeting top Lebanese officials including Prime Minister Najib Mikati. And he will meet President Michel Aoun, Sunday.



This is the first top Gulf politician to visit Lebanon since the diplomatic rift between Beirut and Gulf states lead by Saudi Arabia last October. Riyadh then cut relations with Beirut over the comments made by George Kordahi, the then Lebanese Information Minister who has since resigned in support of Yemen.

Lebanon’s PM Mikati to meet Kuwait’s foreign minister al-Sabah in Beirut https://t.co/QbRjCt2kbv — News of Emirates (@newsofemiratess) January 22, 2022

Since then the UAE, Bahrain and Kuwait also froze relations. It is hoped that the visit of the Kuwait's Foreign Minister will pave the way for relations to be re-established.

Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati will meet Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah on Saturday in Beirut, Mikati's office said in a statement. pic.twitter.com/hTuVz0VjKA — Tehran Times (@TehranTimes79) January 22, 2022



