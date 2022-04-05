Kuwaiti Government Resigns Amid Standoff With Parliament

Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah on Tuesday submitted his government’s resignation to Crown Prince Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, according to the state news agency KUNA.

The agency, however, did not provide further details about the reason for the resignation, which comes a week after the parliament grilled the Kuwaiti premier.

Following the parliamentary session, 10 Kuwaiti lawmakers submitted a no-confidence vote against the prime minister, scheduled to be held on Wednesday.

Lawmakers accuse the Kuwaiti prime minister of "committing unconstitutional practices, disrupting the interests of citizens, and failing to cooperate with the legislative institution."

Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled formed the government three times in about a year and half, in December 2020, March 2021, and December 2021.

He also submitted his government's resignation twice, in January 2021 and November 2021.