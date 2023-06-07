Kuwaiti opposition wins 80% of elections votes

ALBAWABA - In the Tuesday's parliamentary elections in Kuwait, the opposition and its allies have won in a big way.

On Wednesday, Kuwait News Agency said that the opposition had received almost 80 percent of the votes and that women had lost one seat in the parliament, leaving them with just one.

For the second time in nine months, voting for members of the National Assembly, the seventeenth parliament of Kuwait, began Tuesday morning.

A total of 793,646 voters, including 17 women, chose 50 of the 207 candidates running for deputies.

To enable citizens to exercise their right to vote, government offices were closed.

The single-vote electoral system was used during the 12-hour long voting period.

Following the conclusion of the voting and the selection of the council members for the ensuing four years, the official results were made public.

Due to disagreements between the executive and legislative departments, the elected parliament of 2020 was dissolved by an Amiri decree issued in May.

As a result, Kuwait has set new parliamentary elections, dubbed "Ummah 2023," for June 6.