Kuwaiti power station explodes, 4 injured

ALBAWABA - At least four people were injured in an explosion at a power station in Kuwait.

The explosion occurred during periodic maintenance at the main transfer station in Salmiya, injuring 4 maintenance workers.

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Electricity and Water said the blast occurred in one of the feeders, which led to the complete disconnection of the station. A load loss of 22 megawatts was reported.

Kuwait: Explosion at Salmiyah Power Station in Kuwait City on March 8https://t.co/xySD2nF9Ee — GardaWorld Crisis24 (@GardaWorldC24) March 8, 2023

Kuwati media said the explosion caused power outages in parts of the Salmiya area.

The injured were rushed to an area hospital, where little information was revealed on their condition.

The station is being inspected to find out the reasons that led to the explosion.