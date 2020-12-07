Kuwait's Election Produces an All-male Parliament With no Women

Kuwait's electoral committees announced on Sunday winners of 2020 parliamentary elections in five electoral districts held yesterday, according to the Kuwaiti News Agency.

The results of the 50-member unicameral National Assembly, which is directly elected every four years, were surprising as it led to all-male parliament and several previous lawmakers lost their seats.

Not a single woman won in #Kuwait parliamentary elections.

A sign of how is Kuwaiti society deeply dominated by regressive #Islamists these days.

So sad! Kuwait was once the most progressive state in the Gulf! https://t.co/eus6TTd2iy — Nervana Mahmoud (@Nervana_1) December 6, 2020

None of the women candidates could make it to the assembly, while only 19 former members were reelected. As many as 326 candidates competed in the polls.

Strict anti-coronavirus measures were in place at the polling stations. The voting process started at 8 a.m (0500 GMT), and continued until 8 p.m. (1700 GMT).

Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah congratulated the winners, and issued a decree to hold the first regular session of the parliament's 16th legislative term on Dec. 15.



Meanwhile, as per protocol, Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah tendered resignation along with his Cabinet.

The polls were the first since the new emir took office in September following the death of his half-brother, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, at age 91.

Political parties are banned in Kuwait, which adopted a parliamentary system in 1962.

Power remains concentrated in the royal family, and the emir chooses the prime minister and 15 of the 16 ministerial posts.

