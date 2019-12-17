Kuwait's New Cabinet Has Three Women Ministers

Kuwait announced on Tuesday the newly created government headed by Prime Minister Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, state news agency KUNA reported.

Kuwaiti emir Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah addressed the new ministers after the oath ceremony and encouraged them to “address problems of citizens in ministries and government departments, and facilitate administrative measures within the laws and regulations.”



The prime minister also announced appointees to the ministerial posts, including his deputies.



Ahmad Mansour Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as deputy prime minister and minister of defense and Anas Khaled Nasser Al-Saleh as deputy prime minister and minister of interior and minister of state for cabinet affairs.



The new government also includes three women; Mariam Aqeel Al-Aqeel as minister of finance and acting minister of state for economic affairs, Rana Abdullah Al-Fares as minister of public works and minister of state for housing affairs, and Ghadeer Mohammed Aseeri as minister of social affairs.

Also appointed were Khaled Nasser Al-Roudhan as minister of Commerce and Industry; Mohammad Nasser Al-Jabri as minister of information and minister of state for youth affairs; Dr. Basel Humoud Al-Sabah as minister of health; Dr. Fahad Mohammad Al-Afasi as minister of justice and minister of Awqaf and Islamic affairs; Dr. Khaled Ali Al-Fadhel as minister of oil and minister of electricity and water; Dr. Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, as minister of foreign affairs.

Dr. Saud Hilal Al-Harbi was appointed as minister of education and minister of higher education; Dr. Ghadeer Mohammad Aseeri as minister of social affairs; Mubarak Saleem Al-Harees as minister of state for services' affairs and minister of state for National Assembly affairs; and Waleed Khalifa Al-Jassem as minister of state for municipal affairs.

