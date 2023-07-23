Breaking Headline

  3. Kyiv accuses Moscow of targeting UNESCO cathedral

Kyiv accuses Moscow of targeting UNESCO cathedral

Published July 23rd, 2023 - 07:57 GMT
ALBAWABA - Kyiv accused Moscow of carrying out Russian airstrikes that "destroyed" an Orthodox cathedral under UNESCO protection in Odesa's historic city center, calling it a "war crime". 

"The Transfiguration Cathedral, located in the historic center of Odesa, protected by UNESCO, was destroyed. A war crime that will never be forgotten and forgiven," Ukraine's foreign ministry said on Twitter.

