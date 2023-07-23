Kyiv accuses Moscow of targeting UNESCO cathedral

ALBAWABA - The presidents of Belarus and Russia, Aleksandr Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin, will hold talks that were scheduled earlier, in the first bilateral meeting following Wagner rebellion in June ...
ALBAWABA - Kyiv accused Moscow of carrying out Russian airstrikes that "destroyed" an Orthodox cathedral under UNESCO protection in Odesa's historic city center, calling it a "war crime".
"The Transfiguration Cathedral, located in the historic center of Odesa, protected by UNESCO, was destroyed. A war crime that will never be forgotten and forgiven," Ukraine's foreign ministry said on Twitter.