  3. Kyrgyzstan's President Announces His Resignation Amid Weeks of Unrest

Published October 15th, 2020 - 11:32 GMT
In this file photo taken on December 25, 2019 Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov attends his end of the year press conference at the Ala Archa state residence in Bishkek. Kyrgyzstan's President Sooronbay Jeenbekov resigned on October 15, 2020, saying he wanted to bring an end to the crisis sparked by disputed parliamentary elections earlier this month. Vyacheslav OSELEDKO / AFP
Highlights
Earlier, Jeenbekov had said he would step down only after a new parliamentary election is held and a presidential election announced.

Kyrgyzstan's President Sooronbay Jeenbekov announced his resignation on Thursday amid weeks of unrest.

Earlier, Jeenbekov had said he would step down only after a new parliamentary election is held and a presidential election announced.

Protests in the Central Asian country erupted earlier this month, with demonstrators storming into parliament and other buildings, clashing with police and demanding fresh parliamentary elections.

In response, the country's election authority annulled the results of the Oct. 4 ballot, in which only four out of 16 parties had managed to pass the 7% threshold to enter parliament.

Since Sunday, supporters of the eight parties under 7% announced their rejection of the results, claiming the electoral process was not fair.

Clashes between protesters and security forces left one person dead and 590 others injured.

This article has been adapted from its original source.     

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

