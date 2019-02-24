Landmine Blast Leaves 20 Civilians Dead in Syria's Hama

Syria's brutal civil war has killed more than 160,000 people and displaced 9.5 million from their homes. (AFP/ File)

At least 20 civilians were killed in a landmine explosion on Sunday in west-central Syria's Hama province, according to the official SANA News Agency.

The explosion took place when a vehicle carrying workers struck the landmine, left by the Daesh terrorist group, in Wadi al-Azib area in the eastern countryside of Salamyiah city, SANA said, citing a police source.

The agency said the bodies of the victims were transferred to local hospitals in the area.

