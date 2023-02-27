Landmine blasts kill 10 in Syria

  1. Home
Published February 27th, 2023 - 02:58 GMT
landmine blasts
(Shutterstock)

ALBAWABA - Ten people were killed and 12 others were injured in two separate landmine blasts in Syria on Monday, local news reported.

According to SANA news agency, the mines were possibly planted by the ISIS group, in Salamyieh, in Hama province.

The first blast killed nine people and injured two, while the second mine blast killed one and injured 10 others.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said that over 112, 92 of them civilians, died while hunting for the desert delicacy, either in ISIS attacks or landmine blasts.

