Landmine blasts kill 10 in Syria

ALBAWABA - Ten people were killed and 12 others were injured in two separate landmine blasts in Syria on Monday, local news reported.

According to SANA news agency, the mines were possibly planted by the ISIS group, in Salamyieh, in Hama province.

UPDATE: Syria landmine blasts kill 10, the latest in a string of incidents involving truffle hunters.



Many look for truffles so they can sell them at high prices to make ends meet.



A kg of truffles sell for $5 -$10, in a country where the average monthly salary is roughly $18. — Aya Iskandarani (@Aya_Isk) February 27, 2023

The first blast killed nine people and injured two, while the second mine blast killed one and injured 10 others.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said that over 112, 92 of them civilians, died while hunting for the desert delicacy, either in ISIS attacks or landmine blasts.