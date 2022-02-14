  1. Home
  3. Large Fire Breaks Out in Military Base in Iran

Published February 14th, 2022 - 07:53 GMT
Breaking News

A large fire has broken out in an Iranian military base near Kermanshah province, western the country, on early Monday morning, local Iranian media reported.

According to sources, many missile bases are located in that area.

Iranian authorities announced controlling the fire by rescuers. They also said that special teams were sent to the support base to probe the cause of the fire.

