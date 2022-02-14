Large Fire Breaks Out in Military Base in Iran

A large fire has broken out in an Iranian military base near Kermanshah province, western the country, on early Monday morning, local Iranian media reported.

According to sources, many missile bases are located in that area.

#BREAKING-Huge fire broke out in a military base near Kermanshah (west #Iran). Many missile bases are located in this area. https://t.co/wvVWw4AMmd — BenSabti (@BeniSabti) February 14, 2022

Iranian authorities announced controlling the fire by rescuers. They also said that special teams were sent to the support base to probe the cause of the fire.