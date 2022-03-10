  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Lavrov: I Don't Believe a 'Nuclear War Can Start' Over Ukraine

Lavrov: I Don't Believe a 'Nuclear War Can Start' Over Ukraine

Published March 10th, 2022 - 11:08 GMT
News

ALBAWAB Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is stating emphatically: "I do not believe and don’t want to believe, that the nuclear war can start"

He was speaking at the end of the meeting with his Ukraine counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in a bid to end the war on Kiev. 

He said that Russia wants to have Ukraine demilitarized however and those who are arming Ukraine will bear the responsibility.


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...