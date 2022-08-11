Layan's Death Means 17 Kids Killed in Israel's War on Gaza

A Palestinian girl seriously injured in the latest Israeli aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip has succumbed to the wounds she sustained during recent Israel strikes on the besieged Gaza Strip.

Layan al-Shaer, 10, was critically injured after Israeli missiles hit a residential neighborhood in the city of Beit Hanoun last Friday.

She was transferred to Al-Maqased hospital in al-Quds on Tuesday and was in a critical condition and in a state of clinical. The girl died in the hospital on Thursday.

11 year-old girl, Layan al-Shaer, has now died from the wounds Israeli occupation forces inflicted on her just days ago in Gaza.



The 17th child killed by Israel in Gaza over 3 days. pic.twitter.com/Jvc8Om04Gb — Lowkey (@Lowkey0nline) August 11, 2022

Her death brings to 48 the number of Gazans killed during the three-day Israeli onslaught on the besieged territory. Four women and 17 children are among the dead while some 360 people were wounded.

On Friday, the Israeli regime carried out a new massacre in Gaza, killing dozens of people, including Taysir al-Jabari, a senior commander of the Palestinian resistance movement Islamic Jihad, and six children.

The Israeli airstrikes prompted the al-Quds Brigades, the Islamic Jihad’s military wing, to respond by firing hundreds of rockets toward the occupied territories, pushing the regime forces on the back foot.

The strong retaliation, as was pledged by the resistance group, forced Tel Aviv to demand a ceasefire in order to prevent maximum damage. The Egyptian-mediated truce took effect late Sunday.

This article is adapted from its original source.