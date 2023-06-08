Le Drian appointed special envoy to Lebanon

ALBAWABA - Former French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has officially been appointed by French President Emmanuel Macron as France's special envoy to Lebanon, in hopes of working toward resolving the Lebanese political crisis.

After serving for five years as France's foreign minister, Le Drian is believed to have the experience needed in "crisis management" to help Lebanon through what is considered to be one of the worst political crises to ever storm the country.

The political scene in Lebanon has been deteriorating for years now, as political factions struggle to agree on deciding on a president. The situation intensified after the tragic port explosion that hit Lebanon's capital, leaving 7,000+ people injured and 218+ dead.

French President #EmmanuelMacron has named his former foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian as his personal envoy for #Lebanon, in a new bid to end the country's political crisis, the presidency said on Wednesday. @JY_LeDrian pic.twitter.com/JtPk8y9JfD — TRENDS (@mena_trends) June 8, 2023

"In the spirit of friendship that binds France to Lebanon, the President of the Republic continues to act in favor of a solution to the institutional crisis and the implementation of the reforms necessary for the recovery of this country," the French presidency said in a statement, Reuters reported.

French President Macron led international efforts amid the devastating explosion that tore through Beirut leaving the city in shambles. In October, Lebanon entered a presidential vacuum as former president Michel Aoun ended his term, which deepened the institutional and presidential crisis the country has been suffering through.