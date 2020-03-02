Leaked Report: Kuwaiti Minister Resigns After Court Conviction

Kuwaiti Minister of Electricity and Water Mohammad Bushehri has submitted his resignation, only two weeks after his appointment.

Bushehri is the second minister in the government of Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah, which was formed on December 11, to resign.

Bushehri’s move on Sunday came after the court of cassation, whose rulings are final, convicted him last week for leaking a confidential report when he was a senior employee at the electricity ministry.

The court also ordered the minister and another employee at the ministry to pay a fine of 4,000 dinars (13,000 US dollars).

On January 30, Kuwaiti Minister of Social Affairs Ghadeer Asiri resigned, only one month after her appointment.

In his resignation letter, which he published in the media, Bushehri said he was proud of the achievements he had made during his short tenure.

He added that ever since he was appointed an engineer at the Ministry of Electricity and Water, he has put Kuwait’s interest above any other interest.

