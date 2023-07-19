At least 11 dead in Islamabad bridge collapse

ALBAWABA - Due to heavy rains in Pakistan's capital Islamabad, a bridge wall collapsed leaving at least 11 people dead and several others wounded earlier today.

According to local media, the collapse occurred near the Golra Mor area, Peshawar Road, where the wall of an under-construction bridge collapsed, burying the workers at the construction site under it.

“So far, 11 bodies have been recovered, while six injured people have been shifted to a local hospital in Islamabad,” Imdadullah, a local rescue official, told Anadolu News Agency.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), heavy rains and floods have been pounding the country since June 25th, killing 99 people, including 41 children. In addition, 175 people suffered injuries, including 59 children and 48 women, and 130 homes were damaged by the rains and floods.

Last year, enormous rains and floods overwhelmed a third of Pakistan, killing over 1,700 people, destroying hundreds of thousands of houses, schools, hospitals, highways, and bridges in Balochistan and Sindh provinces, and generating staggering damages of more than $30 billion.

Monsoon rains have long caused havoc in Pakistan, causing both human deaths and the devastation of already vulnerable infrastructure. Climate change has increased the Frequency, intensity, and unpredictability of these events in recent years.