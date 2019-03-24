At Least 12 Palestinians Arrested in West Bank Raids

Israeli soldiers in Hebron. (AFP/ File)

Israeli forces detained at least 12 Palestinians across the occupied West Bank, on predawn Sunday.

According to Palestine Prisoner’s Society (PPS), Israeli forces detained six Palestinians in the southern West Bank district of Bethlehem. They were identified as Izz al-Din al-Qarbi, 18, Sadam Ahmad al-Sheikh, 27, Samer Barakat Salah, 36, Amer Ali Thawabta, 23, Iyad Sami Taqatqa, 25, and Rami Muhammad Thawabta, 20.

In the central West Bank district of Jerusalem, one Palestinian was detained and identified as Amir Nasser al-Asmar.

In the central West Bank district of Ramallah, another Palestinian was detained. He was identified as Hussam Ahmad al-Khatib, 27.

In the northern West Bank district of Nablus, four Palestinians were detained. PPS identified them as Bader Hussam al-Razza, Amir Abed Khutaba, and Muhammad Wajih al-Qat along with his brother Asadallah.

According to prisoners rights group Addameer, there are 5,440 Palestinian prisoners being held in Israeli prisons.

