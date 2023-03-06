Peru traffic accident kills 13

ALBAWABA - At least 13 people were killed in a crash between a passenger bus and a motorcycle taxi in Peru, the public prosecutor said.

Six others were also injured and transferred to the regional hospital in Casma.

The accident took place Sunday at the 380th kilometer of the North Pan-American Highway, in the province of Casma, some 370 kilometers north of the Peruvian capital Lima.

🔴#Ancash I Una persona falleció calcinada esta madrugada, luego de chocar contra un bus interprovincial en Casma. El conductor de una mototaxi quedó atrapado cuando su unidad y el bus se incendiaron. 1/1 pic.twitter.com/ebOwZDSG3M — Diario UNO🇵🇪 (@DiarioUnoPeru) March 5, 2023

Casma police said the bodies were burned beyond recognition and that coroners plan to use fingerprints to identify the dead. The motorcycle taxi driver was among the victimsy.

Police detained the bus driver.

Some 50 people were aboard the bus, which was traveling to Lima from the northern region of Piura.

