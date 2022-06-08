At Least 17 Killed in Worst Train Disaster in Iran

ALBAWABA - A massive train accident in Iran resulted in the death of 17 people and the injury of more than 50 with the search for survivors continuing.

News of the disaster dubbed to be the worst in Iran's recent history is trending all over the social media being reported by local, regional and international networks.

The accident occurred after a passenger train derailed in eastern Iran, authorities said early Wednesday according to Anadolu.

At least 17 killed in train derailment in central Iranhttps://t.co/S19lZ3NoBG — Iraqi News (@IraqiNews_com) June 8, 2022

Four of the seven cars in the train were derailed on the Tabas-Yazd railroad track near Iran’s eastern city of Tabas and all rescue units with ambulances and helicopters were deployed to the scene, Governor Ali-Akbar Rahimi said, cited by semi-official news agencies ISNA stated.

Reports are still coming in but initial counts say 17 people have been killed on the train which was carrying 420 passengers while 30 are injured, with five of them in critical condition, Rahimi added.

At least 17 killed in train derailment in central Iran https://t.co/iXKS2WeaCW — Microsoft News (@microsoftnews) June 8, 2022

The numbers could increase due to the severity of the accident, he said earlier, according to the state news agency IRNA and as reported by the Turkish news agency.

The train heading to the central city of Yazd derailed some 50 kilometers (30 miles) outside of Tabas at 5.30 a.m. local time (0100GMT), a local official said. The rescue efforts are underway.